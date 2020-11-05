Matthew McConaughey shares a sweet surprise by his kids on his 51st birthday

Matthew McConaughey recently turned 51. The Oscar-winning actor celebrated his birthday with his family. He took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his children singing 'Happy Birthday' to him. He captioned it as, "a beautiful alarm clock I had today". McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, also posted the same clip to her account.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!"

In the footage, Vida excitedly bounces around in a chair with her brother. The two make silly faces while singing "Happy Birthday."

Alves — who shares daughter Vida, 10, and sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, with McConaughey — also encouraged followers to keep an eye out for "what my daughter said is how I feel sometimes! And let’s all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future."



The actor, in an interview, opened up about his time with his children during the lockdown and proudly talked about their newfound hobbies. "They’re becoming pretty good storytellers," McConaughey remarked. "Our youngest one will come to fill us in: 'Oh, I’m on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it’s probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from the major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That’s John Williams,' which is really cool."