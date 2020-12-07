Matthew McConaughey, Russell Brand slam Hollywood celebs for their political views

Matthew McConaughey and Russell Brand got together for a podcast this weekend and it did not go as planned as they took on Hollywood celebrities for their political views.

Condemning the perceived hypocrisy according to them of Hollywood celebs, Matthew McConaughey and Russell Brand attacked those in the Hollywood entertainment industry who are urging Donald Trump supporters to passively give up on hope of overturning the election results.

Russell Brand asked Matthew McConaughey whether he had noticed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” by liberal Hollywood as he said, “[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it.”

Matthew McConaughey agreed and said, “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

They also talked about the 2016 election. Matthew McConaughey told Russell Brand, “I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial.”

“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense,’ McConaughey said.