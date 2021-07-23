Matt Damon explains he understands why some people don't want to get COVID vaccine

Hollywood star Matt Damon is opening up about his COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

The world is pretty much divided on the issue of getting a vaccine or not as people discuss the pros and cons of it including how unsure some are of its after effects. Now, taking the debate further, Matt spoke of his understanding and frustration around the issue.

In a recent interview for his upcoming crime drama ‘Stillwater’, Matt shared why vaccine hesitancy and achieving herd immunity are both important to him.

Matt Damon said, “There are a lot of reasons that people have [for being vaccine-hestiant], and I don’t want to belittle them. It’s tough for me. I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised, and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way.”

Understanding why some might choose to not get a COVID-19 vaccine, Matt said, “It’s a personal choice. That’s the beauty of America: It’s a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook.”

Recently, Matt took part in ‘Control the Contagion’, a PSA campaign that featured him alongside director Steven Soderbergh, writer Scott Z. Burns and other cast members from 2011 pandemic thriller ‘Contagion’.