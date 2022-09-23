Marvel surprises Tatiana Maslany with 'She-Hulk' themed cake on her birthday. See photos

Tatiana Maslany, the star of the Disney+ MCU series 'She-Hulk', celebrated her birthday on Thursday, September 22. She turned 37. On the occasion, Marvel celebrated by getting a special cake. The photos of the cake were shared on the Twitter handle of Marvel UK & Ireland. The post was captioned, "A very happy birthday to Tatiana Maslany. Hopefully you catch a break from battling @Titania to sit back with a slice of gamma-radiated birthday cake, and the brand new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law streaming only on @DisneyPlusUK." You can see the images and the tweet below. Created by Jessica Gao, 'She-Hulk' is about Jennifer Walters (Maslany), an attorney who turns into the titular superheroine thanks to her cousin Bruce Banner's blood getting mixed with hers.

A very happy birthday to Tatiana Maslany. Hopefully you catch a break from battling @Titania to sit back with a slice of gamma-radiated birthday cake, and the brand new episode of #SheHulk: Attorney at Law streaming only on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/MitKwsbMYx — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) September 22, 2022 ×

Maslany is a Canadian actress who has earlier earned acclaim for her performance in the science fiction TV show 'Orphan Black'. The show won her an Emmy award, two Critics' Choice Awards, and five Canadian Screen Awards.

The show also features Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Mark Linn-Baker, Tess Malis Kincaid, Tim Roth, Megan Thee Stallion, Benedict Wong, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jon Bass, Rhys Coiro, Griffin Matthews, Patti Harrison, and Charlie Cox in the cast.

'She-Hulk' has received mostly positive reviews. It has scored 87 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation site.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.