Marvel superheroes Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans roped in for 'Ghosted'

Good news for Marvel fans as two superheroes will collaborate on a special project.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have joined hands for ‘Ghosted’, a romantic action adventure that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Dexter is the man behind ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

As per reports, Scarlett and Chris are currently in an advanced stage of discussions with teh script being pegged by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

For Scarlett Johansson, this is the first deal since her lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow release. The dispute became public after it was found that Scarlett accused Disney of rubbing her off a major chunk of profits as the superhero flick released on the streamer alongwith theatres.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been seen together in three Avengers films as well as ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’.