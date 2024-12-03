New Delhi

Rock band Maroon 5 members have arrived in India. Pictures and videos of the members landing in Mumbai went viral as fans couldn’t keep calm and started posting on social media, welcoming them and hooting for them.

Advertisment

In videos posted by the paparazzi outside the airport, Maroon 5 members waved and smiled at photographers before getting inside their cars. Some even greeted the paparazzi.

All Maroon 5 members led by Adam Levine were dressed casually.

Advertisment

Maroon 5 is set to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This is their first performance in India.

Maroon 5 comprises Adam Levine (vocals), Jesse Carmichael (keyboard), James Valentine (guitar), Matt Flynn (drums), PJ Morton (keyboard), and Sam Farrar (bass).

The venue has been divided into General Access, with tickets priced at 7,999 rupees, VIP (Rs 13,999), 2 Fan Pit areas on either side ( Rs 16,999), and two lounges ( Rs 24,999).

Advertisment

The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promises to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music.

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5 was originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005.

Maroon 5 is known for hit songs like "Moves Like Jagger", "Sugar", "Girls Like You", "Animals" and "Payphone".

Earlier, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed his excitement, stating, "Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, and bringing them to India for the first time marks a thrilling milestone for us."