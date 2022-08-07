Machine Gun Kelly's addresses perpetrator who painted his tour bus with homophobic slurs

American rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has addressed the person who vandalised a tour bus in Nebraska on Thursday. He took to his Instagram story and said, "Couldn't even do the right crime smh. You’re so dumb. You spray-painted a bus thinking it was my bus... wrong bus, you f-king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

The perpetrator spray-painted a homophobic slur on one side of the tour bus and painted a penis on the other side. Before leaving for Omaha, Nebraska, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted photographs of his tour vans on his Instagram story.

Sharing a snap of the buses in different colours, Kelly wrote, "Taking the power rangers to OMAHA."

In his Instagram story, Kelly continued to call out the unidentified suspect. "I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d-k," he said. "You could have been at home cuddling with your partner [or] doing something, but instead you were like, ‘God da----, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I could spray paint this d-k’... You suck." he added.

The vulgar spray paint was removed from the bus "before I even saw it," revealed Kelly.

According to local news outlet KETV, law enforcement was informed of the vandalism outside the Farnam Hotel early on Thursday morning. No suspects have been identified as of yet. Megan Fox's fiancé, while performing in New York in June, hurt himself when he dropped a champagne flute on top of his head. He revealed that he sustained a gash above his eye from the event the night after on the ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ show.

As per Fox News, Kelly is currently touring the United States, with his next show taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will conclude his domestic shows next week and then head overseas until the middle of October.

(With agency inputs)

