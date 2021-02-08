M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' trailer makes its premiere during the Super Bowl

The first trailer of ‘Old’ premiered at the Super Bowl 2021.

M. Night Shyamalan’s film ‘Old’ was initially scheduled for a release on July 23 but is now said to hit this “summer”.

The film ‘Old’ stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz and Rufus Sewell.

M. Night Shyamalan was last on the big screen with ‘Glass’, and also has a new season of Apple+'s ‘Servant’ that is out now.

Watch trailer here:

