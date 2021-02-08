Watch: Marvel drops trailer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ during the Super Bowl

It was a big weekend for Marvel fans as makers released the first trailer of much-awaited ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ during the Super Bowl 2021. The trailer release happened amid some eye catching stunts, explosions and a lot more (you’d have to see to believe it).

Marvel’s series will have six episodes as it premieres on March 19 on Disney+.

As for the trailer, the show picks up from after the events of 2019 film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ where Steve Rogers has given up his Captain America role and Falcon has taken over from there.

Created by Malcolm Spellman, the Marvel series has Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier). The series also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ comes right after the premiere of Marvel spinoff ‘WandaVision’ which also takes place after the 2019 film.

Watch the trailer here:

Now up Marvel’s sleeve is forthcoming animated series Loki, ‘What If…?’ (premiering some time this summer), as well as ‘Ms. Marvel’, ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Hawkeye’ and many others.