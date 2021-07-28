Lucy Liu is glad she stood for herself during clash with Bill Murray while shooting 'Charlie's Angels'

The original Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu is happy she stood for herself during an altercation with Bill Murray while shooting for the film. In a recent interview on an episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast Asian Enough, hosted by Johana Bhuiyan, Tracy Brown, Suhauna Hussain and Jen Yamato -- Lucy revealed that the clash happened they were rehearsing for a scene.

Lucy said, “We had taken the weekend to rework that particular scene and Bill Murray was not able to come because he had to attend some family gathering. So it was everyone else, and we just made the scene more fluid.



“I wish I had more to do with [the rewrite], but I didn’t. Because I was the last one cast, and I probably had the least amount of privilege, in terms of creatively participating at that time,” she added.

Lucy did not, however, reveal what Bill Murray had said to her that led to the altercation. She did say that he “sort of hurl insults” at her, after learning of the rewrites.

From Liu’s perspective, some of the language Murray used “was inexcusable and unacceptable.” She therefore decided to speak up, in spite of the fact that she was one of the lesser-known actors on set.

Lucy said, “I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down.”

“What came out in the press was that I was this and I was that. It was incredible to me how it was turned around, and they automatically thought that the woman was the difficult one. But I didn’t understand how it got flipped when I had nothing to do with instigating it, or creating that platform of confrontation or anxiety.”

Lucy Liu and Bill Murray reconciled post the lowdown. She even went on to say, “I have nothing against Bill Murray at all. I’ve seen him since then at an SNL reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I’m not going to sit there and be attacked.”