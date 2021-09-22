Liam Neeson's 'Blacklight' look out, and the actor is riveting as FBI fixer

Hollywood film 'Blacklight', an upcoming action thriller starring Liam Neeson, has released its first official poster and the actor is exuding some serious feels in it.



'Blacklight'--directed by Mark Williams from a script by Nick May--is the story of an FBI fixer and the deadly conspiracy he gets embroiled in.

Other than Neeson, 'Blacklight' also stars Aidan Quinn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Taylor John Smith in major roles.

The first look/poster sees an intense Neeson holding a gun in a dimly lit room. Although the picture is simple and to the point, it does give us an idea of what the film entails.



Reportedly, the production work for the film started back in November of 2020 in Melbourne, and is currently looking at a February 11 release date.

Check out the first look: