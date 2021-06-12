Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks make first public appearance together

Liam Hemsworth is putting his relationship with Gabriella Brooks on full display. The much in love couple made their first public outing in the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia.



The couple first sparked romance rumours back in December 2019 and have now finally made their relationship Instagram official. Liam attended the event with brother Chris Hemsworth along with his wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife Lucciana Barroso.

Liam shared two photos from the charity gala, first photo shows a group shot where they both can be seen posing as a couple and the second one is a group selfie where Brooks is sitting right beside him.



''Fantastic night raising much-needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health,” Liam wrote under his post. “Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner.'' He captioned the photos



Liam and the Australian model were first linked in December 2019, four months after his split from wife Miley Cyrus, whom he wed in December 2018. A source close to them told E! News, “His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley."



“They like the same things and have the same lifestyle,” a source added.