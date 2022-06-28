'Law & Order' actress Mary Mara, 61, dies by drowning in New York river

In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran actress Mary Mara, who has appeared in several TV shows such as 'NYPD Blue', 'Law & Order', 'ER' and 'Lost', died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River during a swim, says New York State Police.

The actress' body was discovered on Sunday morning in the town of Cape Vincent. Troopers found her body in the river when they arrived at the scene. They had responded to a call for a possible drowning in the river at around 8 AM.

According to officials, Mara had been visiting her sister and she jumped in the river for a swim. However, what happened next is still under investigation.

The preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play. Her body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Reacting to the sad news, several fans of the actress took to social to pay their condolences and express grief.

One Twitter user wrote, "A SAD FAREWELL I didn't know Mary Mara for her more famous work on television, I knew her from the @BillyCrystal movie Mr. Saturday Night back in the 90s. Sad to read that she has drowned at the age of 61. RIP."

Another wrote, "RIP Mary Mara! Sad to hear of her tragic accident. I just recently watched her role as Lyneea in the episode "I, ET" from season 1 of Farscape. (sic)"

The 61-year-old actress has appeared in 20 movies and 40 TV shows.