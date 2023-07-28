Kylie Minogue teases new album Tension and announces US residency

Kylie Minogue is set to launch her debut US residency on November 3. Kylie’s US residence will debut at the new Voltaire performance venue at the Venetian Resort. Las Vegas residents will get a treat coming month as tickets go live from August 9.

The announcement was made at a press preview and reception at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

Kylie Minogue said, “I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 — at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show.’ Then, when I did Aphrodite, which was a tour with so many waterworks in like precision fountains. My team at the time kept saying, ‘why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.'”

She added, “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

Kylie said that the US residency will have a mix of “intimate moments” and “flashy stuff”. She added, “I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.”

Prior to this, Kylie tasted success with her summer dance anthem “Padam Padam”. She is also set for a new album titled Tension, which will release on September 22.

