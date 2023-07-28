Rock band Eagles co-founder Randy Meisner, 77, no more

Co-founding member of the rock band Eagles, Randy Meisner is no more. The retired American singer died in Los Angeles due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a statement shared by the band on their website. The 77-year-old played bass and sang on several of the rock band’s most beloved albums. These include Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights and Hotel California. Randy Meisner also co-wrote Eagles’ hit song “Take It To The Limit”, which he also sang.

Randy Meisner had co-founded Eagles alongwith Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon in 1971.

Rock band Eagles issue statement

In a statement, Eagles said, “The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD). Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit’.”

According to the Eagles’ statement, funeral arrangements for Randy Meisner are pending.

Before he joined Eagles, Randy was a bassist for the band Poco, with former Buffalo Springfield members Richie Furay and Jim Messina. He had been a vocalist for Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

