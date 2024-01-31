Kim Kardashian to produce and feature in documentary on Elizabeth Taylor

Kim Kardashian is turning a producer with a three-part documentary on Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. The reality TV star will also feature in the documentary.

The project is commissioned by BBC Arts’ production firm Passion Picture. The working title of the documentary in works is Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

According to official synopsis in The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary promises to shine a light on “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.” It will feature "privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.”

Kim Kardashian will executive produce the TV series with Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson.

Elizabeth Taylor -- A Darling of Media

As for the iconic actress, Elizabeth Taylor’s life was an open book, and her eight marriages, love for expensive and finer things, jewellery, romance, and activism – always garnered media attention.

The documentary will feature interviews with Dr Anthony Fauci, who worked closely with the star in her fight against AIDS. Also, her interview with Kim Kardashian, who conducted the last interview before Taylor died in 2011 at the age of 79.