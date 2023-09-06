Kim Kardashian spotted partying with Jeff Bezos at Beyonce's show in Los Angeles
Celebrities rounded up in numbers at Beyonce’s latest show in Los Angeles. Among the high-profiles, Kim Kardashian and family were spotted having a fun time with Jeff Bezos as a picture of their selfie surfaced on the internet.
It was the start of the week when Kim attended Beyonce’s Renaissance show in Los Angeles. It also happened to be Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday. Kim went to the show with mother Kris Jenner, daughter North and others. In the picture, Kim and family can be seen posing with Jeff Bezos and partner Sánchez.
Earlier, Kim Kardashian also showed behind-the-scenes clips of her family driving to the show wearing all-silver outfits. “On our way to see the birthday girl! @Beyonce,” Kardashian wrote on an Instagram story showing her and North singing Beyonce's Drunk in Love with sister Khloé Kardashian, and niece Penelope Scotland.
At the concert, Kim Kardashian posted a clip of her group singing along to Beyoncé’s Cuff It, as well as North standing in front of the stage as Beyoncé sang Break My Soul.
At the concert was Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy who was seen dancing on stage in Kim’s Instagram story.
