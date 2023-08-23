Kim Kardashian from American Horror Stories will haunt you in your nightmares: WATCH Teaser
Story highlights
Kim Kardashian is ready to make her much-impending debut in American Horror Stories. Makers dropped its much-awaited teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate and we can't keep calm.
We can’t keep calm as makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of American Horror Stories: Delicate. The show stars Kim Kardashian among its lineup of high profile celebrities. It also stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delavigne. The teaser includes some creepy shots of Kim Kardashian and others with fake and scary lashes and spider legs.
American Horror Stories: Delicate will be the 12th season of the Horror Stories chapter. It will release on September 20. AHS is by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The upcoming season will premiere in two parts.
The upcoming American Horror Stories comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer and is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby. It is based in part on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.
Watch the American Horror Stories: Delicate teaser here:
Season 12 also stars Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk.
