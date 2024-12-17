New Delhi, India

Great news for fans of Khloe Kardashian and the Kardashians in general as Khloe will soon be launching her very own video podcast which will feature weekly conversations with celebrities.

She will start with guests like Scott Disick, who is Khloe’s sister’s former partner, podcast host Jay Shetty and Mel Robbins, author and host of The Mel Robbins Podcast.

Khloe Kardashian's video podcast details

The video podcast will launch on the X platform. Each episode will have a 24-hour exclusive window on the social media platform before being made available elsewhere.

Khloe, in a statement, said, “I’m so excited to partner with X for this incredible journey. It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel and Scott – and so many more to come. This podcast will allow me to explore so many powerful topics, like love, healing and happiness, and X is the perfect platform to share my curiosity and wonder.”

The video podcast is part of the social media platform’s Originals on X initiative. This will make the content available for an exclusive window only on the platform before it is made available elsewhere.

The initiative also includes The OffSeason, a reality series created by women’s soccer player Midge Purce.

After debuting on X, Khloe Kardashian’s show will be distributed and monetised by Dear Media.

Max Cutler, founder of PAVE Studios, will be the show’s executive producer.