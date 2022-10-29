Kelly Marcel to direct Tom Hardy's 'Venom 3'

Sony Pictures has roped in screenwriter Kelly Marcel to direct the third instalment of the Tom Hardy-led 'Venom' franchise. The new movie will mark the directorial debut of Marcel, who has been involved with the superhero film series since it started with 'Venom' in 2018.

She was credited as one of the writers of the movie. Marcel also got a solo screenplay credit on 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021) after developing the story with Hardy.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Marcel will direct ''Venom 3'' from a story by herself and Hardy. The actor will reprise his role as journalist Eddie Brock aka anti-hero Venom.

The two will also produce the project along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein LA trial: Judge advises jurors not to watch trailer for 'She Said'. Here's why

'Venom' franchise is based on the Marvel Comics character, who is one of Spider-Man's most recognisable antagonists.

The first movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer, raised over USD 856 million globally, while the sequel, from director Andy Serkis, earned USD 507 million globally.