Katy Perry's daughter Daisy makes her first public appearance at final residency show: 'My best friend'

Katy Perry had the most adorable and special guest on the final day of the Las Vegas residency show, Play — her daughter Daisy Dove. Notably, this was Perry's three-year-old daughter's first public appearance.

On the concluding night of the two-year-long residency show, Perry, 39, performed in front of her little bundle of joy.

Giving her a shout-out from the stage, the ''Roar'' singer said, "Daisy! I love you so much."

She added, "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here." Perry went on to perform her 2008 single "Hot n Cold.'' 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/n785xTUHNX — cinthia 🦋 (@cinperrymore) November 5, 2023 × "I'm gonna sing this next song — I think you know it?" Katy said to her daughter from the stage.

The video that has been widely shared on social media shows Daisy wearing a red Minnie Mouse dress as she sweetly reacts to her mom.

Katy welcomed her first child, Daisy, with fiance Orlando Bloom in 2020. Since her birth, the couple has kept their daughter away from the spotlight.

Photos and videos of Daisy quickly went viral, with netizens gushing over the singer's daughter.

One netizen wrote, "Haha she's so cute!"

Another wrote, "She's so adorable!"

During the show, Perry thanked her fiance Orlando, her family, including her daughter Daisy, and everyone else who supported her in her Vegas residency.

Gushing over her husband Bloom, the singer praised him for being "an incredible support system" and "an amazing father." ABSOLUTELY WRECKED 😭 pic.twitter.com/bllHA8qo1f — cinthia 🦋 (@cinperrymore) November 5, 2023 × Perry added further, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove."

"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again," Perry continued.