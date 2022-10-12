Kanye West courts another controversy, shows porn to Adidas execs in a business meeting. Watch

Kanye West has been under fire for a lot of things, and he just landed in hot water regarding a new one. In a video he himself shared on YouTube, West appears to be recording the events of his day. The video starts with the recreation of a third-person adventure video game like 'Grand Theft Auto' series. After a ride in a car, West meets executives from Adidas as per reports (it does appear to be a business meeting) and then proceeds to show them porn on his phone. "Is that a porn movie?" one of the men asks him, to which Kanye answers "yes" enthusiastically. "Come on, man," another groans, trying to put the rapper's arm away. Mercifully, the faces of the men are blurred.

But the men do look uncomfortable and are clearly also afraid to offend West. The reason for this, if there can be a valid reason, is not known. Perhaps the rapper was trying to make a point about how he is being treated by Adidas, a company along with clothing brand Gap with whom he has had a falling out recently. He has accused Adidas of stealing his ideas.

After the bizarre act, West sits on the stool and says, "You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership.”

He added, “The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, ‘Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.’ This is your worst nightmare. Your worst nightmare is not me hitting you. Your worst nightmare is not me playing the porn. Your worst nightmare is not me screaming. We’ve done all this."

“What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point. Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations — it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them," he went on.

The netizens, including West's fans, are outraged and horrified at his behaviour. One wrote, "Kanye showing one of the adidas executives porn to try and explain a point is… what timeline are we in?"

One former NBCUniversal executive tweeted, "Kanye West posts video of business meeting with Adidas executives where he shows them a porn video, and acts belligerent. Anyone else who did this at a business meeting would have been kicked out of the meeting, out of the building. Why does anyone do business with West?"

However shocking this might be, it is nothing compared to what West has pulled off recently. He wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Paris Fashion Week and tweeted out a statement deemed to be anti-Semitic.