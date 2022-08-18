Jonah Hill bows out of mental health documentary 'Stutz' promotions due to anxiety issues

Actor-filmmaker Jonah Hill has said that he will not be able to promote his upcoming documentary film 'Stutz' due to his anxiety issues. Hill confirmed the same through a statement to Deadline. 'Stutz', named after Hill's therapist, also stars the actor and reportedly discusses mental health issues. The film, which is Hill's second directorial film, also features how Hill's anxiety attacks worsened and negatively affected his life.

In his statement to Deadline, Hill wrote that the purpose of the documentary film was to provide tools that he has learned in therapy to a "wide audience for private use through an entertaining film."

Hill further wrote that he has spent two decades facing anxiety attacks and they worsen during promotional events.

"I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film," said Hill.

He added, "I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

Jonah Hill is best known for his performance in comedy movies like 'Superbad', 'Knocked Up', and '21 Jump Street'. He has also won acclaim for his work in 'Moneyball' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

"I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support," concluded Hill.