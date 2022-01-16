Jonah Hill says Leonardo DiCaprio ‘made’ him watch 'The Mandalorian'

Jonah Hill is not a fan of 'The Mandalorian' for sure.



Jonah and Leonardo Di Caprio recently starred together in the Netflix smash hit movie 'Don’t Look Up'. Now, Hill shared a moment when Caprio forced him to watch the Pedro Pascal-starrer while they were filming.

In an interview with a magazine, Hill shared that he is not a fan of science fiction, ''Don’t watch sci-fi and stuff like that, so I had never seen Game of Thrones. Never seen an episode. I started in the past couple of months. I’m on season 4.''



Further, he added, ''I used to have a rule: If it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested, because I would lose focus. Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don't Look Up', and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a fuck because I didn't know anything that it was about.''

Hill and DiCaprio, who earlier starred together in Martin Scorsese’s 'The Wolf of Wall Street', recently reunited for Adam Mckay’s satire drama, which also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.



Further, the actor said that he started watching HBO’s 'Game of Thrones' a couple of months ago. ''Game of Thrones is so sick. I know this is hilarious because I'm in 2012. I'm just watching three episodes at a time like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real-time and was like a cultural event,'' he said.