Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' crosses Rs 300 crore mark, becomes actor's first film to enter the club

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is unstoppable!



The movie arrived in the theatres on December 17 and has been dominating the box office ever since. Marking another milestone, the film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crores.

Pushpa is the first movie of Allu Arjun's career to reach such a benchmark. The film has become the fourth Tollywood to enter the club of Rs. 300 crores gross. Till now, only 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (Rs. 1351 crores), 'Baahubali: The Beginning' (Rs. 482 crores) and 'Saaho' (Rs. 339 crores) has grossed the mark.

The action drama has garnered attention and praise from fans as well as critics.



The film has done well at the box office despite facing competition from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'.



The movie was supposed to face competition by Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey', and director SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which were supposed to release in December & January, but got postponed due to Covid-19.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa' also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna mong others. The movie follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.



Its second part titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to commence production in February 2022.