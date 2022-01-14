Oscars history (1923-2022): Did you know only five Black actor's have won the Best Actor award, so far

Over the years, the Academy has faced a huge backlash over the lack of diversity that also led to the movement, #Oscarssowhite, which gained major global attention. Now, as we all are gearing for Oscar's 94th addition, it's really strange to know that only five actors have won the golden trophy in the Best Actor or Actress category in the award's history. Starting from the year 1963, when Sidney Poitier became the first to win the Oscar in the Best Actor category to Halle Berry, who is the only single Black actress to win the trophy in the same category, so far. From the year 1923 to the year 2022, a total, 35 Black actors have been nominated in the Best actor/actress category, out of which only 5 took the trophy home.

Sidney Poitier

In the year 1963, Sidney Poitier, become the first black man to win an Academy Award (Oscar) for best actor, for his performance in 'Lilies Of The Field'. Poitier was also the first Black man to be nominated for any acting Oscar for 'The Defiant Ones' (1958).

With his outstanding work in cinema and the historic win, he had opened doors for racial minorities in the cinema world, decades before the #OscarsSoWhite and Black Lives Matter movements.

