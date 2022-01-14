Oscars history (1923-2022): Did you know only five Black actor's have won the Best Actor award, so far

Over the years, the Academy has faced a huge backlash over the lack of diversity that also led to the movement, #Oscarssowhite, which gained major global attention. Now, as we all are gearing for Oscar's 94th addition, it's really strange to know that only five actors have won the golden trophy in the Best Actor or Actress category in the award's history.
Starting from the year 1963, when Sidney Poitier became the first to win the Oscar in the Best Actor category to Halle Berry, who is the only single Black actress to win the trophy in the same category, so far. From the year 1923 to the year 2022, a total, 35 Black actors have been nominated in the Best actor/actress category, out of which only 5 took the trophy home.