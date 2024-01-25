Jon Stewart returns to ‘Daily Show’ as host

Good news for longtime followers of The Daily Show as Jon Stewart returned to hosting duties for the Monday show. After a thorough search for a new host, the Paramount Global network zeroed in on Jon Stewart to host on Monday nights through the 2024 election cycle. He is also responsible for running the programme in addition to hosting duties.

Jon is also expected to play an oversight role at The Daily Show that could extend through 2025.

He will begin his on-air duties on February 12. From Tuesday to Thursday, the network plans to bring an array of names. Jen Flanz, the current executive producer, will continue her duties on the show.

What the network had to say

In a statement, making the announcement, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studio said, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Jon Stewart also announced the same on his X account and said that he’s “decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.”