Johnny Depp says 'there're fake accounts' pretending to be him, alerts fans of imposters

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp took to social media on Sunday to alert his fans of imposter accounts pretending to be him online. In a long note shared on his official Instagram handle, his real IDs and accounts were tagged with a caution message.

“I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854 (sic),” he wrote.

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X (sic),” added Johnny Depp.

Post his win in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has redirected his focus to his film and music career.

Depp had sued the 'Aquaman' actress for defamation because of a WaPo op-ed, written in 2018. The jury in the case ruled in favour of Depp after a six-week-long trial and they ordered Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages.

Other than releasing his own album, he is also reportedly working on some brand promo deals.