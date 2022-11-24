Johnny Depp is returning to 'Pirates of The Caribbean' franchise but there's a twist

For those who have been fans of Jack Sparrow, there is news. Multiple reports claim that Johnny Depp will soon be returning to play the famous character on screen. Depp last played the popular character five years ago in the fifth and final instalment of 'The Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.



Depp will now again reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, a character that catapulted him to superstardom. But there is a twist. The project is reportedly a spin-off and titled 'A Day At The Sea'.

A source close to the project stated, "Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK."

The project is apparently in its initial phase and no director has been finalised. However, Disney, which has bank rolled the project is planning a test shoot and will begin production soon.



“A call sheet has been distributed among those in the know. Bruce Hendricks, who worked on the first three films, is named as the Executive Producer on the new project,"the source added.

A final statement revealed, “All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can.”

One of the most successful franchises that Hollywood has made, 'Pirates of the Caribbean' made Depp one of the highest-paid actors at one point of time.