Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial movie gets trailer, and it's unintentionally hilarious. Watch

Remember the announcement about a movie on the highly-publicised defamation trial involving ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Well, it just got a trailer. And it is... something. Titled 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial', the film comes from Tubi, a free streaming service (you should check it out), and aims to dramatise (and, let's admit, sensationalise) the trial and the preceding events, including the relationship between the two. The trailer appears to have an energy that is similar to the Hunter Biden movie called 'My Son Hunter' in that one is not sure whether it is a parody or is meant to be serious. It is not the production quality, which is fine, but the tone that is, intentionally or unintentionally, satirical.

You can see the trailer for yourself above. The actors --Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard -- are almost certainly hired for their resemblance to the subjects. Sara Lohman, known for 'Good Satan', 'Grace and Frankie', and 'The Blind Side', is the director. The film looks interesting, and probably deserves a watch. Since it will premiere on Tubi, it will be free and thus will cost just your time. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' begins streaming on September 30.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial gained headlines not just because of the amount of celebrity involved, but also because of the dirty details of the contentious marriage that came to light. The trial was also televised, which led to clips being lifted by respective fans of Depp and Heard (but predominantly Depp) and funkily edits on social media sites like Tiktok. This led to a lot of trivialising of what should have been considered a serious issue.

Depp came out on top of the trial, which was held at Fairfax, Virginia. He had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

Before Fairfax, Depp had lost a defamation trial in London against the News Group Newspapers for libel as the tabloid The Sun owned by the company had called him a "wife-beater." The judge found Heard's claims "substantially true".

A two-part docu-series called 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' was also released on Discovery+ earlier this month.

