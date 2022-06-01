Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case: Jury to return on Wednesday for deliberation

As the world waits patiently for the verdict, the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case will resume their deliberation in Virginia on Wednesday. The multimillion-dollar case has had the former couple accusing each other of abuse before and during their two-year marriage.

The seven-person jury weighed the evidence for about seven hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

Depp, the 58-year-old 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming 'The Rum Diary' and married in February 2015. They filed for divorce after a year of marriage and legally separated a year later.

Amber is crazy, Johnny is narcissist: Find out which celebrity is supporting whom!

The legal case is based on an op-ed that Heard wrote in December 2018 in the Washington Post about how she had been a victim of domestic abuse. While the article did not mention Depp's name, his lawyers told jurors it was clear that Heard was indeed referring to him.

During deliberations on Tuesday, jurors asked Judge Penney Azcarate if they should consider the entire article or just the headline. The headline said Heard "spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath."

Azcarate said she would tell the jury that the headline was the statement they should consider to reach their verdict.

During six weeks of testimony, Heard`s attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution`s First Amendment.

Missing fingertip, poop & career loss: High and low points of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial

During the six weeks trial, the jurors were presented with recordings of the couple's fights, the graphis photos of Depp's bloody finger and even Heard's bruised face. Supermodel Kate Moss, Depp's ex, also testified in court dispelling rumours that he had pushed her down the stairs during a fight, a claim made by Heard in court while discussing Depp and her sister's argument.

Depp meanwhile alleged that the top of the finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015.

Heard denied injuring Depp`s finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. She said she struck him only to defend herself or her sister.

Testimony was livestreamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple`s troubled relationship.

Once among Hollywood`s biggest stars, Depp said Heard`s allegations cost him "everything."

A new 'Pirates' movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the 'Fantastic Beasts' film franchise, a 'Harry Potter' spinoff.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp`s lawyers filed the US case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

(With agency inputs)