Who is supporting whom? Check out celebrities reaction on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's much-publicised defamation case is all over the headlines for over two months now. During the trial, the ex-couple made a bunch of shocking revelations from the time when they were together and in the world's eye were deep in love, but who's was knowing that there were living totally different life behind the doors. During the two months of trial, a number of witnesses appeared in the case, some on Amber's behalf, some on Depp's. But out of court, there was a slew of celebrities who were following the bizarre case and reacted to the same and took the side openly in the Depp Vs Amber court battle.

As the case is nearing its end and the court decision we will be out soon, here we have curated a list of all the stars who have commented on the case.

Take a look: