Who is supporting whom? Check out celebrities reaction on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Updated: May 30, 2022, 06:48 PM(IST)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's much-publicised defamation case is all over the headlines for over two months now. During the trial, the ex-couple made a bunch of shocking revelations from the time when they were together and in the world's eye were deep in love, but who's was knowing that there were living totally different life behind the doors. During the two months of trial, a number of witnesses appeared in the case, some on Amber's behalf, some on Depp's. But out of court, there was a slew of celebrities who were following the bizarre case and reacted to the same and took the side openly in the Depp Vs Amber court battle. 

As the case is nearing its end and the court decision we will be out soon, here we have curated a list of all the stars who have commented on the case. 

Take a look: 

Chris Rock

Chris Rock is on Johnny Depp's side. The comedian reacted to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's much-publicised defamation case during his show at Royal Albert Hall, as per LADBible, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f**k is she on? She s**t in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s******g fine,'' He said. 

“She s**t in his bed. Once you s**t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything,'' the comedian added.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the name which was all over the defamation case from the first week and now as the case is nearing its end. Amber's ex-boyfriend and CEO of SpaceX & Tesla, Musk, has finally reacted to the trial.

Reacting to the one tweet on the couple, he called the two Hollywood stars ‘incredible’

''I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible (sic),''he tweeted.

Winona Ryder

Not now, but Johnny Depp's ex Winona Ryder has always showed supported the actor with all her heart. During his 2022 libel trial, Winona said, 

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved," she wrote as per ET Canada. "He was never, never abusive towards me."

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has always been in news for his controversial statements. Reaction the trial on his popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,'' he called Amber a “crazy lady”.

''I’m watching this trial, and, like, it’s a cautionary tale about believing in bulls–t, forming a narrative in your head like, ‘We’re rebels together,’” he said, via Page Six. 

 

Kate Moss

Shutting down all the Amber Heard claims, Supermodel Kate Moss testified in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. 

Moss, who dated Johnny Depp for four years before they broke up in 1997,  recalled that the two were on a vacation in Jamaica when she slipped down the stairs and added, "he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn't know what had happened and I was in pain." 

She said Depp came running to help her. "Carried me to my room and got me medical attention," said Moss.  

Howard Stern

Howard Stern took Amber's side and said that Johnny is doing “overacting” at the trial. 

During his SiriusXM show in April, Stern called Johnny a 'Narcissist', and added, “The reason he wanted that on, he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,'' via Page Six. 

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is in Amber's team. Amid the trial, Fox reacted in the comment section and wrote, "She (Amber) never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him,”

She added, “Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

