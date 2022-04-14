Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Actor had texted about ex wife's 'rotting corpse' to a friend

Actor Johnny Depp reportedly told one of his friend and neighbour that he hoped his ex-wife Amber Heard was a 'rotting corpse' in a text message that was revealed in the court recently during the ongoing defamation case that the actor has filed against Heard.



Depp's friend Isaac Baruch took the stand on day three of the highly-publicised trial on Wednesday, several reports suggested.

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft revealed texts between Depp and Baruch from October 2016.

In the text, Depp said he hoped Heard's "rotting corpse is decomposing in the f-----g trunk of a Honda Civic."

Depp also wrote about Heard, "That c--- ruined such a f---ing cool life we had for a while."

When asked if he recalled receiving the messages in question, Baruch said, "Yeah, it was written."

Baruch though later got emotional while addressing what he called Heard's "fraudulent" allegations of abuse against Depp.

"It's not fair. It's not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this," Baruch said, expressing his anger at "phony pictures taken" of Heard`s bruised face "and put in the tabloids," as well as "fake narratives and the way (Heard) got a fraudulent domestic violence claim to extort and blackmail" Depp.



When questioned on whether he knew if Depp committed domestic violence against Heard, Baruch said, "I never saw or witnessed whatever type of claim that is being said."



Baruch's emotions were echoed by Depp's older sister and personal manager Christi Dembrowski who refuted Heard's claim that the actor was on drugs and was violent.



Similar messages were reportedly sent by Depp to actor Paul Bettany previously which were shared during Depp's libel lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun in London in 2020.



The actor had sued the publisher for use of the term "wife beater" in a piece centered on Heard's allegations.

Depp had reportedly texted Bettany about drowning and burning his ex-wife, writing, "I will f--- her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead." He lost the lawsuit.



Depp has sued Heard for USD 50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that chronicled her experiences as a domestic abuse survivor. In the article Heard had not named Depp.



The former couple met on the set of the 2011 film 'The Rum Diary' and married in 2015.