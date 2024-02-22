John Wick spinoff Ballerina pushed to 2025, makes way for Lionsgate's The Crow

John Wick spinoff Ballerina has been pushed to 2025. It will now release on June 6, 2025.

The Ana de Armas starrer is making way for Rupert Sanders’ The Crow remake which will now release on June 7, 2024.

Ballerina Plot

According to several reports, Chad Stahelski, who oversees the John Wick franchise along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road, is working closely with Ballerina director Len Wiseman on adding some action sequences. Since there’s time for that addition, and with Lionsgate’s other property, The Crow ready to be pushed out, the studio decided to advance the latter.

The John Wick spinoff Ballerina will follow the story of a skilled assassin trained, much like Ruska Roma. The film stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.

Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten and is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad and produced by Iwanyk, Lee and Stahelski.

The Crow Plot

As for The Crow, it will star Bill Skarsgård in the story based on the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. In the film, soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put wrong things right.

The Crow also stars Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. Directed by Sanders, the film is written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider and produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, Samuel Hadida, and Edward R. Pressman.