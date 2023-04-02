Joaquin Phoenix fainted on Beau Is Afraid set, reveals filmmaker Ari Aster

Hollywood filmmaker Ari Aster pulled an epic April Fool's prank on moviegoers who were expecting to see a screening of Midsommar but instead got to see his newest movie Beau Is Afraid, featuring Joaquin Phoenix, which isn’t due in theatres until April 21.

At the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York, the filmmaker introduced the movie to the people sitting in the hall along with the lead actor. At the end of the three-hour screening, actress Emma Stone moderated a Q&A session with Aster.

During their candid conversation, the filmmaker spoke about collaborating with Phoenix and said that "everything has to feel honest" with the Joker star and that he likes to take several takes. The director also shared an incident from the movie set and revealed that Phoenix once fainted while shooting a scene with Patti LuPone.

"There was a scene that was very intense for Patti and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him and all of a sudden he fell out of frame," Aster recalled. "I was really pissed 'cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner and he was collapsed."

He continued, "I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it. The point is that he fainted in somebody else's take, he wasn't on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It's very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else's shot."

Beau Is Afraid is a story about "a paranoid man [who] embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother."

The movie, which is set to hit the theatres on April 21, also stars Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Denise Menochet, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Richard Kind, Hayley Squires and Michael Gandolfini, among others.

