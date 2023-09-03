Jimmy Buffett's cause of death: Singer died after a four-year-long secret battle with rare skin cancer

Jimmy Buffett is no more. The music icon, who was known for his songs like ''Cheeseburger in Paradise'' and ''Margaritaville'', passed away peacefully on September 1 at his home in Sag Harbor, New York. He was 76. Jimmy's death shocked the entire world, and hours after his death, it was revealed that the singer died of cancer.



As per the obituary posted on Buffett's website, the singer had been secretly battling a rare type of skin cancer for four years.



''The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Friday, September 1, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel cell skin cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July,'' the statement reads.

Despite his health problems, Buffett continued to perform.



What is Markel skin cancer?



Markel cell carcinoma aka neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin is a rare, aggressive type of skin cancer. As per the Mayo Clinic, the cancer usually appears as a flesh-coloured or bluish-red nodule on the face, head and neck. The skin cancer tends to spread quickly in the body.



This rare form of cancer often develops in older people.

Buffett passed away a few months after the singer-songwriter was hospitalised for an undisclosed illness that ''needed immediate attention'' in May of this year, which led to the cancellation of all of his scheduled shows. The ''Margaritaville" singer is survived by his wife Jane, his daughters Savannah and Sarah, his son, Cameron, grandson Marley Ray and a devoted pack of dogs Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax and Kody.



In his career spanning over five decades, Jimmy was predominantly known for his cool style. His party-high-beat songs like ''Cheeseburger in

Paradise'', ''Fins'', and ''Margaritaville'', among others.



Apart from his career as a singer, Jimmy was a successful author and had written a bunch of acclaimed books like A Salty Piece of Land, Tales From Margaritaville, and his memoir, A Pirate Looks at Fifty, which was listed on the New York Times hardcover bestseller list at the time of its release.



The singer, too, had an entrepreneurial mind and built a chain of Margaritaville hotels and restaurants. He also released Landshark beer under his Margaritaville label. At the age of 76, Buffett became one of the world's richest musicians, with a net worth of $1 billion.



