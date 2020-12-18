Jeremy Bulloch, the original Boba Fett from 'Star Wars', dies at 75

British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films has died at the age of 75. He died on Thursday in hospital in Tooting, south London, "following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson's disease", his website said.

"Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond," it added.

Born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch appeared in several classic television shows in the 1970s and 80s including Doctor Who and Robin of Sherwood, and had supporting roles in three James Bond movies.

But he is best known for playing fan favourite Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and The Return Of The Jedi.

He landed the role after a call from his half-brother Robert Watts, who was an associate producer on The Empire Strikes Back.

"I'd never managed to give Jeremy a job on film," Watts said in 2008, according to the StarWars.com website.

"So I rang him up and said, 'If the suit fits, the part's yours.' He came in and it fit."

His "unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared," the official Star Wars Twitter account said.

"He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy."

- 'Quintessential English gentleman' -

Fellow Star Wars actors paid tribute to him on social media.

"Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman," Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, said on Twitter.

"A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him."