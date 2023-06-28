Jennifer Lawrence kisses Andy Cohen on his TV show

What just happened? Jennifer Lawrence and TV host Andy Cohen locked lips on his show. It all started with Cohen telling the actress, "I'd be totally into kissing you." In response to this, Jennifer said "I just feel like you kissed John Mayer, but you never kissed me. He's more your type, I guess."

"I mean, he is but I'm attracted to you," Cohen said. "I'd love to kiss you, consensually." Lawrence was seen oblivious to the fact that the camera was still rolling, saying, "You have my consent. Is that gonna be on air? Are we doing it now?"

Andy Cohen awkwardly started laughing out of nervousness as Lawrence leaned in for a kiss but eventually collected himself and they kissed only a peck while the audience cheered. "Oh my god, thank you!" Cohen said, laughing.

"Did it do anything?" Lawrence funnily asked him.

During the show, the two discussed a new celebrity romance — Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Jennifer Lawrence has in the past shared her affinity for the Kardashian-Jenner family and also co-starred with Timothee Chalamet in the film Don't Look Up. When asked about her thoughts on the unforeseen pair, she joked and said, "I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it." Jennifer Lawrence just kissed Andy Cohen and asked him: “Did IT 🍆 move?” 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/DMUC8y2ypB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) June 27, 2023 × Jennifer Lawrence is meanwhile married to art dealer Cooke Maroney since 2019 and the pair share son, Cy, 1. Meanwhile, Cohen is a single dad to son Benjamin, 4, and daughter Lucy, 1.

During the same episode, the 32-year-old Oscar winner touched on rumours about the romance with Liam Hemsworth that are said to have inspired his ex, Miley Cyrus', hit song, "Flowers."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE