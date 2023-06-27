Jennifer Lawrence kept Katniss Everdeen's bow and arrow post Hunger Games shoot

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence told Andy Cohen that she took Katniss Everdeen's bow and arrow home, as well as the boots the fictional character wore in every Hunger Games movie, on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. She has a special spot for the props in her closet.

"I took a lot. But it also kind of happens naturally. I had to practice with the bow and arrow so it was practically mine. It was in my trunk when we wrapped and I went home with it. Just so nobody robs my house, it's not at my home. Also, the boots from every movie are just in my shoe closet," the actress shared.

Lawrence also addressed rumours of her cameo in the much-anticipated The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. As Cohen read a viewer question about the actress "appearing in The Hunger Games prequel as Katniss's grandmother" as the film takes place 49 years before the events of the first movie, she quipped, "Oh, ’cause I’m 49 in Hollywood years, huh?"

She also added, "No, that’s not true," denying all the rumours and speculations. Check out snippets from the actress' interview below! pic.twitter.com/LLpiXWYYzF — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 27, 2023 In another segment, Lawrence was asked if she hooked up with Liam Hemsworth when he was dating Miley Cyrus. Refuting the rumours, she strongly said, "Not true," before adding, "Total rumour. We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence."

For those unaware, when Miley released her song "Flowers", many fans believed that the music video was referencing a secret fling Lawrence had with Hemsworth. But the fact is that Miley has never called out the actress or her ex-partner publically.

Lawrence essayed the role of Katniss Everdeen in all four films of The Hunger Games franchise, which is based on the novel written by Suzanne Collins.

Collins also wrote a prequel book titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is being adapted into a film helmed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt.

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler will feature in the spinoff film as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, respectively. The cast also includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will hit theatres on November 17.

