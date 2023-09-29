Jennifer Garner starrer 13 Going On 30 set to get musical adaptation for stage

Hit comedy 13 Going On 30 featuring Jennifer Garner is now set to get a musical adaptation from the film’s original writers. The film will get reimagined for the stage as both John Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa work on this transition of the popular comedy film that released in 2004. The film was quite a rage back then when Jennifer Garner played the lead role of a girl who leaps through age after wishing on a magical powder. The film also featured Mark Ruffalo as the boy next door as well as Andy Serkis as Garner’s boss and Judy Greer as her best friend.

In 13 Going On 30 Garner played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who fantasises about skipping the awkward teenage stage and simply waking up at the age of 30 with a fabulous life, apartment and career. When she blows out the candles on her 13th birthday cake, that’s precisely what she wishes for – only to wake up the following morning and find out her wish has actually come true. But while her picture perfect life as a magazine editor in New York City may be all that she wished for, she realises she’s missed out on things that truly matter.

The 13 Going On 30 The Musical is set to premiere next summer with music and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary. It is helmed by Andy Fickman, who also directed the original stage adaptation of Heathers the Musical.

The stage adaptation, which has been in the works for a number of years, will be produced by theatre company Royco which was founded by Tom de Keyser and Hamish Greer.

