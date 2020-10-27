Jennifer Garner quashes pregnancy rumours over the controversial Halloween post

In the weekend, Garner posted her picture on Instagram. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting holding a big pumpkin carved with another small pumpkin inside of it which confused everyone as a pregnancy announcement.



As soon as the picture was posted, it attracted a lot of fans thinking she is expecting her 4th child, However, The Golden Globe winner quickly shut down all of those rumours by responding to the comment on her post. ''Still not having more kids. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles'', she wrote.

It's not the first time when she has shut down baby rumours. In September, the actress posted a video from her family farm in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, when one fan decided to ask, 'Are you pregnant?' to which she replied, '''I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not - and never will be - pregnant,''



Jennifer is a mom of three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.