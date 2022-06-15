Jennifer Aniston termed 'nepotism baby' for calling Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky 'famous for nothing'

Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash over her comments on influencer culture. The 'Friends' alumni recently appeared in a sit-down interview for Variety where she spoke to actor Sebastian Stan about the actor's new show 'Pam & Tommy' and how the sex tapes of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones got leaked due to the internet culture of the late 1990s and early 2000s.



Aniston also said how personalities like Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky attained stardom with rise in internet culture.



“It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” she said. “This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”



Hilton's sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked on the internet in 2004 and Lewinsky got fame due to her sex scandal with former US President Bill Clinton in 1998.



“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people,” Aniston said.



“You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram,” she added. “It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job.”



Aniston's comments on Hilton and Lewinsky did not go well with a certain sections of social media who were quick to point out that Aniston was product of nepotism herself and how she was trying 'gatekeep' fame.

jennifer aniston (nepotism baby) wants to talk about diluting the actors job. right. https://t.co/ODZtBDzDVU — sk (@kirkxxs) June 13, 2022 ×

No you didn’t …Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston herself is a nepotism baby most of the celebrities back then were nepotism babies and now are nepotism babies… please https://t.co/4iaRMAZvza — watermelon salad (@t1ttss) June 13, 2022 ×

Jennifer Aniston saying Paris Hilton is famous for nothing sounds like jealousy to me. — Bad & Bou6ie (@_Lehaaaa) June 14, 2022 ×

they’re so mad they can’t gatekeep the title of celebrity to stay in their weird nepotism Hollywood elite 💀 https://t.co/2VdahZGDxd — ember ☭ (@bimbomarxistt) June 13, 2022 ×

If someone has talent and the only thing keeping them from success is the NEPOTISM *ahem*, discrimination, scarcity of opportunity in general, etc etc, why shouldn’t they use these networks to build a platform for themselves? Lol https://t.co/MPcmfYfWdB — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) June 13, 2022 ×

Both of Aniston's parents were actors- father John Aniston and mother Nancy Dow. There were some who felt it was unfair to compare Paris Hilton and Jennifer Aniston.

She’s not wrong… the early 00’s was revolutionizing. You actually had to have talent. — yung ri¢h (@itsrichard_e) June 13, 2022 ×