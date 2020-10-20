Jeff Bridges reveals he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma

Legendary Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma- a type of cancer.

The 70-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who shared the news on Twitter on Monday, assured fans that his "prognosis is good".



"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges said, referencing his iconic character from the Coen Brothers film 'The Big Lebowski'.

Bridges further said he was starting treatment and will keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges further said he was starting treatment and will keep fans posted on his recovery.



"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," he added.

Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020 ×

According to reports, Bridges was preparing a series for FX called 'The Old Man' - when he was diagnosed. Bridges serves as the star and executive producer of the series.



The actor-activist also urged people to vote for the presidential elections due on November 3.



"Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together," he wrote on the microblogging site.



Bridges won an Oscar for playing a broken-down country singer in the 2009 film "Crazy Heart", but for many, his career-defining role is of The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler in "The Big Lebowski", the 1998 crime comedy directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.



In a career spanning over six decades, the actor has played diverse parts in films like 'Starman', 'The Contender', 'Iron Man', 'True Grit' and 'Hell or High Water'.



At the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, Bridges was honoured with the Cecil B deMille Award, which is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.