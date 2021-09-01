Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone join new 'Expendables' work-in-progress film

As per reports, a new film from the 'Expendables' franchise is underway with Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.



It has been revealed through several reports that Statham and Stallone will be joined by franchise alums Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. The duo will be reprising their respective roles for the upcoming fourth instalment.

Artists like 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa will be the latest addition to the cast, reports confirm.



While Spenser Cohen has taken on the screenplay-writing duties--with inputs from Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly--Scott Waugh will direct the latest offering.



A joint venture by Lionsgate and Millennium Media, the action saga will begin production this fall.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Millennium Media for the next instalment of the 'Expendables franchise. It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet," Jason Constantine, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's president of acquisitions and co-productions, reportedly said.



Jeffrey Greenstein, Millennium Media president, went on to add, "The Expendables are back, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it fresh and fun, we've added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed."