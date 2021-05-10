Jason Statham-starrer 'Wrath Of Man' kicks off Hollywood's summer with $8.1mn haul

Jason Statham`s latest action starrer 'Wrath Of Man', has opened to $8.1 million collections since its US release on Friday. It would be still a while before the film hits screens in India, given the grim Covid pandemic situation here. Meanwhile, the modest three-day collection has been enough for the Guy Ritchie directorial to top the box office charts for the May7-9 weekend in the US.



The Hollywood trade considers the opening of Statham`s film a cautious start, expecting things will improve. The US exhibition sector was hoping for a typically huge first release for the summer with Marvel`s 'Black Widow'.



According to variety.com, the Scarlett Johansson superhero adventure, originally scheduled for May 7, will now release on July 9.



The sci-fi monster action thriller 'Godzilla Vs Kong' has been the big earner of 2021 so far. The film has earned $93 million so far, said a report in forbes.com.



'Black Widow' apart, other talked-about Hollywood releases lined up for summer 2021 include 'Fast & Furious 9', 'Cruella', 'A Quiet Place Part II', 'In The Heights', and 'The Hitman`s Bodyguard`s Wife'.