Japanese respond with 9/11 memes in retaliation to 'insensitive' Barbenheimer memes

In Japan, as in the rest of the world, the trend of Barbenheimer memes gained momentum on social media, sparked by the simultaneous release of two highly anticipated but contrasting films, Barbie and Oppenheimer. The memes were endorsed by the marketing and promotion team of at least Barbie (Warner Bros) and it worked in the favour of both movies as they have become worldwide hits. However, some of the memes Barbenheimer were deemed insensitive and offensive as they seemed to glorify the atomic bomb, especially considering the upcoming 78th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, who was instrumental in the development of the technology behind the first atomic bomb.

In response to the controversial Barbenheimer memes, some people in Japan have begun posting 9/11 memes on social media as a form of retaliation. They argued that using the atomic bomb as a comedic meme trivialises the tragic loss of lives caused by these historical events.

Japanese Twitter users are now making 9/11 edits in response to the #Barbenheimer memes



"What you are doing is the same thing as this" pic.twitter.com/koJdY0mR5n — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 1, 2023 ×

One particular meme from the American Warner Bros social media account portrayed Barbie's Margot Robbie with a hairstyle resembling a mushroom cloud, referencing the atomic bomb in Oppenheimer. The response from the account was deemed inappropriate, further fueling the controversy.

The Japanese branch of Warner Bros had earlier expressed their disappointment with the American headquarters for engaging with the controversial memes. They considered the reactions inconsiderate and called for appropriate action to be taken.

In response, Warner Bros US told the BBC, "Warner Bros regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology."

What is the reason behind the Japanese anger?

The cause of the Japanese anger stems from the argument that serious stuff like Oppenheimer should not be joked about. Oppenheimer revolves around the events leading to the development of atomic bomb technology. This technology was subsequently used with devastating consequences in the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. Given the sensitive nature of this historical tragedy, especially for Japan, making jokes or memes about it, even for promotional purposes, is considered highly inappropriate and disrespectful.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE