Jamie Foxx mourns death of sister: My heart is shattered into a million pieces

It’s a sad day for Hollywood star Jamie Foxx who shared a post announcing the death of his younger sister.

Heartbroken with the sad news, he wrote on Instagram: "My heart is shattered into a million pieces. My beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive...anyone who knew my sis...knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend Chris Brown a run for his money."

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart...but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me...I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,” he added.

Jamie Foxx's younger sister DeOndra Dixon has passed away at the age of 36.