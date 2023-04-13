Jamie Foxx hospitalised after facing medical complication, reveals actor's family

Veteran actor Jamie Foxx suffered a health complication on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital. The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on his health on her social media page and assured fans that he was already on the way to recovery. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," said the statement. The family asked for privacy.

A news report by TMZ stated that the actor has been hospitalised. "Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the condition was serious enough that Jamie was hospitalized."



On the work front, Jamie Foxx will next be seen in the Netflix film Back In Action, in which he co-stars with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The actor has a busy slate which includes films like They Cloned Tyrone ( which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.



Jamie Foxx won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ray in 2005 and has also featured in films like Collateral, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Annie, Just Mercy, among many others.



He famously played supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and a comedian.