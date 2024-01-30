Jamie Dornan went into hiding after getting harsh reviews for Fifty Shades of Grey

Actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that he and his family went into seclusion after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, reacting to the harsh reviews the film received.

Dornan explained that leading up to the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, he had been receiving positive reviews, particularly for his role in The Fall and BAFTA nominations. However, everything took a turn after the release of the erotic romantic drama directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

"[I was] coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall and BAFTA nominations and all the madness The Fall brought to ridicule. I think I hid," Dornan said. "My family went down to Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s place. They let us have their place in the country, and we sort of hid there for a while and shut ourselves off from the world a bit.”

Dornan, who portrayed the character Christian Grey, a wealthy businessman, in Fifty Shades of Grey, continued to star in its sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, released in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Despite the initial ridicule and negative reviews, Dornan expressed no regret about being part of the film series.

“It made so much money, so films two and three were greenlit overnight. It was a strange thing because there’s a bit of ridicule here, and I’m now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come. Regret that I did them? No,” Dornan affirmed.