Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun's house ransacked by burglars in US: Report

Lee Byung Hun's Los Angeles residence fell victim to a burglary last week, according to an update from his agency, BH Entertainment. However, no damage had been inflicted during the break-in. According to reports, the burglars gained access by breaking the sliding glass door. Fortunately, the Squid Game actor was not present at home when the incident occurred.

Soompi quoted BH Entertainment, stating, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

According to a report by TMZ, one of Lee's staff members stopped by his Los Angeles area home last week to find the place ransacked. The thieves smashed a sliding glass door to get inside the house.

Police sources, as quoted by Soompi, indicated that the break-in seems to be "the act of one of the robbers who break into [houses in] wealthy areas around Los Angeles" and they don't believe the actor was specifically targeted. The LAPD is actively investigating the matter, with no arrests reported at this time.

This incident follows the recent burglary at Master Of None actor Lena Waithe's West Hollywood mansion, where $200,000 worth of jewellery was stolen while she was out of town.

Lee Byung Hun, who is expected to return to Los Angeles soon, will assist the police in identifying any missing belongings once he is back. The actor, along with his wife Lee Min Jung, purchased the LA residence near Universal Studios in 2019 for approximately $2 million.